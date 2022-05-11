CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get CarLotz alerts:

Shares of CarLotz stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.42. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.78.

CarLotz ( NASDAQ:LOTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOTZ. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in CarLotz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CarLotz by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,643,000 after buying an additional 1,342,527 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CarLotz by 3,006.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 486,572 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CarLotz by 1,148.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 472,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CarLotz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.