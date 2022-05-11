Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the April 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CABGY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 168,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,495. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $38.75.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CABGY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DNB Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $833.71.

About Carlsberg A/S (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.