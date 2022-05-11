Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.73

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 707026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 625,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 214,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 361,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.