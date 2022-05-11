Carrefour (CRRFY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carrefour (OTCMKTS: CRRFY):

5/2/2022 – Carrefour was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

4/26/2022 – Carrefour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

4/26/2022 – Carrefour was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/22/2022 – Carrefour was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €20.00 ($21.05) price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Carrefour was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2022 – Carrefour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

4/6/2022 – Carrefour had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €20.50 ($21.58) to €22.00 ($23.16).

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carrefour SA has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.