Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

