Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 123325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$30.41 million and a PE ratio of -115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.01.
About Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR)
