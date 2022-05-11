Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASYGet Rating) will report sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $14.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $121,795,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $66,029,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 168,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,379 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after purchasing an additional 121,264 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.67. The company had a trading volume of 458,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.25 and its 200-day moving average is $193.96. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.