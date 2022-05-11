Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $14.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $121,795,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $66,029,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 168,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,379 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after purchasing an additional 121,264 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.67. The company had a trading volume of 458,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.25 and its 200-day moving average is $193.96. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

