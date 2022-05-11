Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $99.26

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.26 and last traded at $102.24, with a volume of 595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.44.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

