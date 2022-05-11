Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $99.26

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.26 and last traded at $102.24, with a volume of 595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.
The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.44.
About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (CSIOY)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.