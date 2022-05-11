CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the April 15th total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IGR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 29,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Leslie E. Greis purchased 24,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $198,751.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph P. Smith acquired 3,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 33,226 shares of company stock valued at $272,033 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 618.8% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

