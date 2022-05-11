Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Celanese posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $9.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.86. 1,692,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,888. Celanese has a 1 year low of $132.26 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.47 and a 200-day moving average of $154.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,726 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,095.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $5,254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.