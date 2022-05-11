Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Up 1.3%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. 724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $808.50 million, a PE ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CELJF)
