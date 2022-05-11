Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Up 1.3%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. 724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $808.50 million, a PE ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net Segment. The company offers internet service, internet television service, international call services, landline telephony service, transmission services, and telecommunication operator.

