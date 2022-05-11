Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 190,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,012. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.24. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth about $9,390,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 488.7% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 292,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 252,718 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 120,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

