Celo Market Cap Reaches $920.13 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00006626 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $920.13 million and approximately $155.48 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.59 or 0.00533197 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,020.58 or 1.92992413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00033648 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,401.02 or 0.07593819 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

