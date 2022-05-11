Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CETX opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.56.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 23.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cemtrex by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

