Centamin (TSE:CEE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.38

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 38138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

