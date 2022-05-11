Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:CENT traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.70. 43,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,647. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

