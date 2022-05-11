Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 43,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,647. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,937,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

