Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ CENTA traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $40.05. 157,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,109,000 after acquiring an additional 113,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

