Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.
NASDAQ CENTA traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $40.05. 157,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $53.96.
About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.