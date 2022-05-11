Central Securities Corp Sells 40,000 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Central Securities Corp cut its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Coherent accounts for about 3.2% of Central Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Central Securities Corp owned about 0.48% of Coherent worth $31,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Coherent by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 183,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 49,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

NASDAQ COHR traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,738. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.84. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.04 and a twelve month high of $278.34.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

