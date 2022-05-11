Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

Shares of CERE stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,609. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.75. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $46.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,309,250. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $317,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

