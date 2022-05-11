Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Holdings Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 194.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average is $87.67.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.