CertiK (CTK) Trading Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

CertiK (CTK) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002718 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $59.36 million and approximately $18.59 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,151,208 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

