Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,667,734 shares.The stock last traded at $5.24 and had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cerus alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $856.19 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 58.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $143,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $1,757,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 605,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,391. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 6,897.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.