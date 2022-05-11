CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $10.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Susan L. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.84.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

