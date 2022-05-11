Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $143,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $690.21.

CHTR traded down $19.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $448.35. 1,679,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,910. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $534.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $600.42. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

