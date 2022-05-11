Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after purchasing an additional 435,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, hitting $163.86. 223,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,584,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.82. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,548 shares of company stock worth $53,610,028. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

