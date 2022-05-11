Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CVR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.01.

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.92% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

