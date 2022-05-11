Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $39.80 on Wednesday, reaching $1,281.28. 22,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,508.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,588.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,272.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

