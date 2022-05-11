Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 270,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $11,379,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.64 and its 200-day moving average is $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

