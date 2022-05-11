Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.91

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.91 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.30 ($0.32), with a volume of 8186778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.89 ($0.36).

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINE. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.05) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.50 ($0.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £357.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.62.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

