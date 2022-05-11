CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Up 10.3%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.55. Approximately 3,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 110,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03.
CI&T Company Profile (NYSE:CINT)
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
