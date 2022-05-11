CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Up 10.3%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.55. Approximately 3,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 110,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get CI&T alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in CI&T by 669.5% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 305,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 266,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CI&T by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CI&T by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,741 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Company Profile (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.