Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,233,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,586 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $374,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.74. 5,055,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.67 and a 200 day moving average of $164.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $151.06 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.