Citigroup Trims Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Target Price to €38.00

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from €44.00 ($46.32) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IFNNY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($50.74) to €48.40 ($50.95) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.50 ($40.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($54.74) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 405,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.