Citigroup Trims KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Target Price to $19.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KNBE. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -143.26. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. KnowBe4’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $33,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $709,738. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in KnowBe4 by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in KnowBe4 by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

