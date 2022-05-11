Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,133 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.16% of Citrix Systems worth $19,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $55,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $100.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.66. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

