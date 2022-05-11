City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the April 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CDEVY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,588. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. City Developments has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

