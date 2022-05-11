Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLZNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue cut Clariant to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

CLZNY stock remained flat at $$18.32 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580. Clariant has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

