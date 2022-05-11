Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Clarivate updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,107,000 after buying an additional 572,516 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 129,628 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,237,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

