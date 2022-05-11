Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $31.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clarus traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 2830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Clarus by 274.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $749.93 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

