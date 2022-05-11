Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,302 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,120 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,755 shares of company stock worth $252,359. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLF opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.99.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.