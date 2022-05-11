CLS’s (CLI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.07) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.81% from the company’s previous close.

LON:CLI opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.30. The company has a market cap of £841.27 million and a PE ratio of 7.05. CLS has a one year low of GBX 180.20 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.32).

In other CLS news, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 34,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.49), for a total value of £69,902.10 ($86,181.85).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

