CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 19207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Specifically, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,796.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

