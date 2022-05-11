Coastline Trust Co Buys 3,660 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 119,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 54,940 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

