Coastline Trust Co Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.55.

MPC opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

