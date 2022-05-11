Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM opened at $100.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

