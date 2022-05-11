Coastline Trust Co Sells 47,800 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.20. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.98 and a 1 year high of $107.11.
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
