Coastline Trust Co Sells 47,800 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.20. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.98 and a 1 year high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.