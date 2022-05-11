Coastline Trust Co Sells 600 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $43.83. 73,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,199,784. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

