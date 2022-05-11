Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.72 EPS

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $19.86 on Wednesday, hitting $53.13. 1,753,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.20 and a 200 day moving average of $220.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.19 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.06.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $394,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,275 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,951 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

