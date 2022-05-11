Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $96.09

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.09 and last traded at $97.34, with a volume of 9219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Compass Point reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.39.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

