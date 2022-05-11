Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $72.99, but opened at $63.00. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $59.70, with a volume of 545,229 shares.

The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,635 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.